On action-packed day, Amit Shah to visit Siddaganga Mutt, attend BJP meet

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah will take part in a series of engagements in Karnataka on April 1, including a programme to launch Nandini Ksheera Abhivruddi Bank and attend the BJP core committee meeting.

Shah, who will arrive in Bengaluru late on March 31, will also visit the Siddaganaga Mutt in Tumakuru and lay the foundation stone for a medical college hospital at Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur district the next day.

He will also take part in the Sahakara Sammelana (conference of cooperatives) in Bengaluru, where he will be releasing the logo of the State Government’s proposed Nandini Ksheera Abhivruddi Bank and relaunch the Yeshaswini scheme, a health insurance scheme for farmers, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media here on Wednesday.

Shah will also be attending the BJP Core committee meeting on the same evening. Elaborating on the Nandini Ksheera Abhivruddi Bank, Bommai said the bank will help 26 dairy farmers in the state. The share capital of Rs 100 crore will be provided eby the State Government and an additional Rs 200 crore will be provided by milk federations.

“This is the first such bank in the country. It will further boost the dairy sector in Karnataka and increase the income of farmers. The bank will also be part of the secondary directorate for farmers to double their income,” said Bommai. There are about 26 lakh dairy farmers, 14,900 dairy farmers societies and 14 milk unions in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the State Government on Wednesday issued an order on Yeshaswini, a health scheme for farmers for which Rs 300 crore has been allotted.The government has also constituted the Yeshaswini Arogya Rakshana Trust and the Chief Minister, Minister for Cooperative, officials from Department of Cooperative and farmers will be trustees. Under the scheme, farmers can avail cashless service for 823 various medical treatments and operations.

Co-op meet on agenda

April 1 10.30 am: Shah to attend 115 Jayantotsava of Sri Shivakumaraswamji and Guruvandana at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru

2 pm: To lay foundation stone for a medical college hospital at Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur

3.30 pm: To attend Sahakara Sammelana (conference of cooperatives) at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru

7 pm: To attend BJP Core Committee meeting at the party office in Bengaluru