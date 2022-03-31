STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC to hear plea challenging exemption of Arms Act to Karnataka's Kodava community

The Kodava community and the Jamma Tenure holders enjoy the exception from Indian Arms Act of 1959 to obtain license to possess and carry firearms.

Published: 31st March 2022 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The Supreme Court will soon hear a petition challenging the Exemption from Arms Act granted to the Jamma holders and Kodavas of Kodagu district. The petition has been filed by Kodagu resident YK Chetan (Retd Capt) following the dismissal of his PIL in the Karnataka High Court.

The Kodava community and the Jamma Tenure holders enjoy the exception from Indian Arms Act of 1959 to obtain license to possess and carry firearms. While the exemption was under the scanner several times, it was extended for a lifetime in 1966.

Nevertheless, this exemption had been challenged in 2015 and later in 2019 by Chethan YK stating that the exemption was discriminatory. However, the HC overruled the argument of Chethan even as the exemption has been continued.

But this exemption has been once again challenged by Chetan, who has filed a petition in the Supreme Court. The Court has accepted the petition and has issued notices to the respondents in this regard. A bench comprising of CJI NV Ramana, Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli has issued notice in a special leave petition filed by Chetan.

The notices have been sent to the respondents including Union of India, Karnataka government and nearly 17 other community associations and individuals including the Kodava Samajas. The petition filed by Chetan argues that the exemption extended to the Kodava community is discriminatory on the basis of caste and race, violating the Article 14, 15 and 21 of the Indian Constitution.

eanwhile, the Bengaluru Kodava Samaj and the Federation of Kodava Samaj have received the notice and the same will be addressed by the advocates from the Samajas.

