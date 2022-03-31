STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Seven teachers suspended in Gadag for allowing student to take exam in hijab

Gadag Deputy Director of Public Instruction suspended seven teachers for allowing students to write SSLC exams wearing hijab on Monday and also ordered an inquiry. 

Published: 31st March 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Hijab Row

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: Gadag Deputy Director of Public Instruction suspended seven teachers for allowing students to write SSLC exams wearing hijab on Monday and also ordered an inquiry. When media persons went to takes photographs and videos, the teachers rushed to the exam halls and asked the students to remove hijabs.

On Monday, when some students arrived at the exam halls wearing hijabs, neither the teacher nor the supervisor asked them to remove it. For more than half an hour, they wrote the exams wearing hijabs. DDPI G M Basavalingappa came to know about the incident after it went viral in social media. The suspended teachers are -- KB Bhajantri, BS Honnagudi, SG Godke, SS Gujamagadi, VN Kivudar, SU Hokkalad and SM Pattar.  

A teacher of CS Patil high school who witnessed the incident said, “In exam halls 4 and 8, some students entered wearing hijabs. When we informed the principal, some people took videos and photos. We immediately asked them to remove hijabs and they did.”

Basavalingappa said, “We came to know that on Monday, during the first paper of SSLC examination, some students wrote exams wearing hijabs. The teachers’ suspension will come into effect from Tuesday”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gadag hijab Hijab row
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp