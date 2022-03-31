Seven teachers suspended in Gadag for allowing student to take exam in hijab

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Gadag Deputy Director of Public Instruction suspended seven teachers for allowing students to write SSLC exams wearing hijab on Monday and also ordered an inquiry. When media persons went to takes photographs and videos, the teachers rushed to the exam halls and asked the students to remove hijabs.

On Monday, when some students arrived at the exam halls wearing hijabs, neither the teacher nor the supervisor asked them to remove it. For more than half an hour, they wrote the exams wearing hijabs. DDPI G M Basavalingappa came to know about the incident after it went viral in social media. The suspended teachers are -- KB Bhajantri, BS Honnagudi, SG Godke, SS Gujamagadi, VN Kivudar, SU Hokkalad and SM Pattar.

A teacher of CS Patil high school who witnessed the incident said, “In exam halls 4 and 8, some students entered wearing hijabs. When we informed the principal, some people took videos and photos. We immediately asked them to remove hijabs and they did.”

Basavalingappa said, “We came to know that on Monday, during the first paper of SSLC examination, some students wrote exams wearing hijabs. The teachers’ suspension will come into effect from Tuesday”.