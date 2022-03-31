STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Video of manual scavenging at Gadag DC’s office goes viral

In a video that went viral on social media, a man was found entering a septic tank on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises in Gadag without any safety equipment. 

Published: 31st March 2022 05:59 AM

A man was seen entering a septic tank on the DC’s office premises

By Express News Service

GADAG: In a video that went viral on social media, a man was found entering a septic tank on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises in Gadag without any safety equipment. Another man was helping him. The incident was reported around 3 pm on Tuesday in the backside area of the DC’s office. 

After the video went viral on social media, many people questioned authorities about who should stop such things in the district. Officials have allowed some people to enter inside a septic tank without any equipment and that too on the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises, they said.

“We saw two men doing some cleaning work, one of them went inside the tank without any safety gear. Initially, there were no people but when we saw it, we started taking videos on our mobile phones. When we went near them, they said it is common cleaning work and no equipment needed and when asked in detail, they did not comment.” However, DC Sundareshbabu N said that he will check into it.

An official from the district administration said that as per workers, a tool fell inside the tank and workers took it back. In the meantime, somebody video recorded it. “But we have instructed them to use safety equipment. We will get all the details soon,” the official said.

