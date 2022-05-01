STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12 more linked to scam in recruitment of police sub-inspectors arrested 

The scam came to light when a candidate, who had attempted only 21 questions in the OMR sheet with 100 questions, was shown as if he scored 100 marks.

Published: 01st May 2022 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

(Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BENGALURU: A dozen more people have been arrested in connection with the police sub-inspectors (PSI) recruitment scam, taking the total arrests to over 30 including the kingpin Divya Hagaragi, a BJP leader.

Police sources on Sunday said the arrested people were candidates who had bribed to get a posting. Another accused from Mangaluru surrendered before the police. He told reporters that he was not keeping well, so he did not turn himself in.

After the reports of his alleged involvement emerged, he decided to surrender but claimed innocence.

The scam came to light when a candidate, who had attempted only 21 questions in the OMR sheet with 100 questions, was shown as if he scored 100 marks.

The Karnataka government annulled the PSI examination on Friday following alleged large-scale irregularities to fill 545 posts.

Over 54,000 people from across the State had applied for the job. It emerged during investigation that Rs 75 lakh to Rs 80 lakh was charged from the candidates.

