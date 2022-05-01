Distribute Ayushman cards to all in six months: Health Minister Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday set a deadline of six months to distribute Ayushman cards to every citizen at panchayat level. He said Karnataka stands first in the implementation of Ayushman Bharath scheme and it has spent more than Rs 960 crore on the scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has facilitated free healthcare for all citizens through Ayushman card, and officers should ensure that every citizen gets the card, he said, speaking on the occasion of Ayushman Diwas- Arogya Manthana on Saturday.

He said that 6.68 crore people have availed treatment at health and wellness centres. The state has the third highest number of 997 Jan Aushadi Kendras. Government medical officers must lay emphasis on screening for non-communicable diseases and people should keep a watch on their food and lifestyle habits.

There should be a screening for blood pressure and diabetes at all public health centers and repor ts should be sent to the department and compiled at the state level, Dr Sudhakar added. He also administered oaths to 6,085 community health officers and other medical professionals virtually.

He gave away awards to best performing districts, including Chikkamagaluru for being number 1 in the entire country in noncommunicable diseases screening, and Ballari for best implementation of health and wellness care centers, and also for implementation of telemedicine.

Hassan got the award for overall achievement in health services. Dr Sudhakar virtually interacted with beneficiaries and staff on delivery of quality services in health and wellness centres, teleconsultation, NCD and Jan Aushadi programme.