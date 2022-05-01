STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Distribute Ayushman cards to all in six months: Health Minister Sudhakar

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday set a deadline of six months to distribute Ayushman cards to every citizen at panchayat level.

Published: 01st May 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday set a deadline of six months to distribute Ayushman cards to every citizen at panchayat level. He said Karnataka stands first in the implementation of Ayushman Bharath scheme and it has spent more than Rs 960 crore on the scheme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has facilitated free healthcare for all citizens through Ayushman card, and officers should ensure that every citizen gets the card, he said, speaking on the occasion of Ayushman Diwas- Arogya Manthana on Saturday.

He said that 6.68 crore people have availed treatment at health and wellness centres. The state has the third highest number of 997 Jan Aushadi Kendras. Government medical officers must lay emphasis on screening for non-communicable diseases and people should keep a watch on their food and lifestyle habits.

There should be a screening for blood pressure and diabetes at all public health centers and repor ts should be sent to the department and compiled at the state level, Dr Sudhakar added. He also administered oaths to 6,085 community health officers and other medical professionals virtually.

He gave away awards to best performing districts, including Chikkamagaluru for being number 1 in the entire country in noncommunicable diseases screening, and Ballari for best implementation of health and wellness care centers, and also for implementation of telemedicine.

Hassan got the award for overall achievement in health services. Dr Sudhakar virtually interacted with beneficiaries and staff on delivery of quality services in health and wellness centres, teleconsultation, NCD and Jan Aushadi programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp