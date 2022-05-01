STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Divya gives information, nine more nabbed in PSI scam

After interrogation, the identities of the arrested will be revealed soon, the officer said.

Published: 01st May 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates who wrote the PSI recruitment exam in October last year protest against the state government’s decision to conduct re-exam, in Bengaluru on Saturday | shriram bn

By Manju Shettar
Express News Service

BENGALURU :  A day after the arrest of the prime accused Divya Hagaragi, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths on Saturday arrested nine more from High Grounds police station limits in connection with the PSI Common Entrance Test (CET) scam. Based on the information by Hagaragi, the nine persons were arrested, a senior CID officer said.

A case has been registered with the High Grounds police station. Probe teams, verifying the OMR sheets of students, who had appeared for the exam, had been summoning 15-20 students everyday, and they have been cooperating. After interrogation, the identities of the arrested will be revealed soon, the officer said. The State government on Saturday issued an official order annulling the PSI exam and ordered a reexamination.

Aspirants protest against reexamination
Hundred of aspirants who wrote the PSI exam staged a protest at Freedom Park against reexamination. They demanded immediate action against those involved in malpractice, and the government should not harass the genuine candidates who passed the exams. The government should check the CCTV camera footage to identify the honest students, they said. An aspirant said that they are not ready to take the stress of the examination again.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp