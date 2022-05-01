Divya gives information, nine more nabbed in PSI scam

Manju Shettar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : A day after the arrest of the prime accused Divya Hagaragi, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths on Saturday arrested nine more from High Grounds police station limits in connection with the PSI Common Entrance Test (CET) scam. Based on the information by Hagaragi, the nine persons were arrested, a senior CID officer said.

A case has been registered with the High Grounds police station. Probe teams, verifying the OMR sheets of students, who had appeared for the exam, had been summoning 15-20 students everyday, and they have been cooperating. After interrogation, the identities of the arrested will be revealed soon, the officer said. The State government on Saturday issued an official order annulling the PSI exam and ordered a reexamination.

Aspirants protest against reexamination

Hundred of aspirants who wrote the PSI exam staged a protest at Freedom Park against reexamination. They demanded immediate action against those involved in malpractice, and the government should not harass the genuine candidates who passed the exams. The government should check the CCTV camera footage to identify the honest students, they said. An aspirant said that they are not ready to take the stress of the examination again.