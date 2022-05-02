Big change likely in Bommai government

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : With Union Home Minister Amit Shah slated to arrive in Bengaluru late Monday evening, and BJP National General Secretary B L Santhosh hinting at big changes to prepare the BJP for the 2023 assembly polls in Karnataka, the party seems to be in a churn.

Though Shah’s visit is touted to be a regular one, as he is attending the valedictory of the Khelo India event on Tuesday, besides taking part in Basava Jayanti celebrations, party sources said the purpose is to bring about a change in the Basavaraj Bommai government. The long-pending reshuffle of his cabinet and party’s position in the state is likely to take centre-stage. Bommai is also hosting a lunch for Shah at his official residence on Tuesday.

“This time, Shah’s visit will be decisive as elections are less than a year away and many fresh faces may be given leadership roles, with the government facing issues related to corruption,” a leader said. Sources said eight to ten new faces may be inducted into the cabinet.

“A change in leadership is the strength of the BJP, we have been successful in that experiment by introducing new faces and winning corporation polls in New Delhi and Gujarat. We kept the incumbent MLAs and their family members at bay, and introduced new faces,” Santhosh had remarked in Mysuru, creating ripples in BJP circles.

BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi also spoke on the same lines. “Wherever we are weak, change is inevitable and the party will not promote weak leaders. We have our own Karnataka model. There will be no Gujarat or Punjab model,” he stated. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai agreed with Santhosh’s statement, saying, “What he has said is correct and true.” Later in the evening, Bommai called on Santhosh along with cabinet colleagues Govind Karjol, B Sriramulu, B C Nagesh and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi at the party office, sparking off speculation.

According to sources, the BJP’s internal survey indicates that it would be tough for the party to retain power in the state, unless there is a change in both the government and party. Meanwhile, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s son and BJP State Vice- President B Y Vijayendra continued to lobby for a ministerial berth, and had been to New Delhi a couple of days ago to meet some national leaders, sources confirmed.