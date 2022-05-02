BJP keeps Jarkiholi in the shadows

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is no secret that BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi remains strong in Belagavi district, and also proved it by getting brother Lakhan to win as an Independent MLC, in spite of the sleaze tape sting. It is also no secret that Jarkiholi has been trying hard to get re-inducted into the cabinet, despite being stung by allegations of impropriety by a young woman. But the going hasn’t been easy for him, though he has met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other party leaders.

While Jarkiholi’s supporters have insisted that since police investigation has established it as a clear case of “consensual sex” and there was “no rape”, as alleged, they also point out that the party leadership is not enthusiastic about “restoring his honour”. Some party insiders said it may be very difficult for Jarkiholi to return as minister in the remaining 10 months of the government’s tenure, and that he may even find it difficult to get a party ticket for the 2023 polls.

Meanwhile, sources said in the long run, BJP is seeking alternatives to the Jarkiholis and Kattis, and is keen to groom youngsters from Belagavi. While some of his loyalists have suggested that he look elsewhere, Ramesh Jarikiholi may find it difficult to jump back to the Congress since he shares an extremely poor relationship with KPCC President DK Shivakumar. He had even referred to Shivakumar as the ‘mahanayaka’ behind the Eshwarappa episode.

How his exclusion from the BJP will impact Belagavi -- where MLA and archrival Lakshmi Hebbalkar managed to get her brother Channaraj elected as MLC -- is an open question. As is his relationship with former Drputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi. What is clear is that ST Nayaka community leader Ramesh Jarkiholi is no pushover, and commands influence over more than 80 constituencies -- from Yadgir in the North to Kolar in the South. The Jarkiholi family, too, wields power across Belagavi district.