Farmers angry as Halaga-Macche road work restarts

BELAGAVI: In spite of Chief Minister’s assurance to stop the Halaga-Macche bypass road project work until discussions with farmers are held, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has once again started it at Macche village in Belagavi on Saturday. Irked farmers have warned to stage protests if the work is not stopped immediately as according to them it is contempt of the court.

It may be recalled here that during Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to Belagavi, he had assured farmers to sort out the Halaga – Macche bypass road project issue through proper discussions with them and also through compensation. CM Bommai responded to a group of farmers headed by leaders - Prakash Naik and Raju Marve in connection to the Halaga – Macche bypass road project. The farmers complained to him that the police were allegedly harassing them. Bommai had also assured that he will instruct the police officials to stop such action and also the bypass road works will be stopped.

However, the bypass road work has commenced again with police security. Leader Raju Marve said that the authorities concerned are neglecting the assurance of the CM, which is surprising. According to Advocate Ravikumar Gokakar, who is representing the farmers in the High Court, the authorities have failed to produce any records or documents in court to show prior notifications, the zero point of NH (National Highway) 4A was shifted from a fish market to Halaga on NH4.

Hence the acquisition is lapsed due to mandate enjoined by section 3D of the NH Act 1956. He said that despite giving several opportunities, they were not able to justify the acquisition in question for the construction of NH4A. Hence, the interim order to maintain the status quo was granted, the defendants tried to vacate it, but the HC declined, he said.