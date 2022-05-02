Karnataka acid attack case: 7 teams formed to nab accused

By IANS

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Police have formed seven teams to nab the man who threw acid on a woman for refusing his marriage proposal, said officials on Monday.

The police had formed three teams earlier which was increased to five. The accused, identified as Nagesh, has been absconding since April 28 -- the day the attack happened. The police teams have gone to neighbouring states also in search of the accused.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant earlier had said that the accused would be arrested by Saturday evening.

The police have detained the accused's elder brother and parents in connection with the case. They have also taken 20 more persons into custody.

Meanwhile, hospital sources said that the victim was recuperating and responding to the treatment well. She was being treated in the ICU.

Hospital sources said that they will start with the skin transplantation treatment from Monday. After the transplantation, the damaged skin of the victim is expected to grow naturally again.

After the skin transplantation process, the victim would also have less pain. The skin is expected to grow within 2 to 3 weeks, sources said. The skin is collected by donors and stored at the Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru after testing.

Accused Nagesh, who was enraged after being rejected by the victim, had carried out the acid attack on the woman on April 28.

The accused waited in an auto until she reached her work place in Sunkadakatte locality of Bengaluru in the morning. When she was standing outside, waiting for the office to open, the accused rushed towards her with an acid bottle. Even as the victim tried to escape, he chased her and poured acid on her.

The police said the accused studied in the same school with the victim in SSLC (Class 10). The students and teachers of Nisarga school of Hegganahalli had staged a protest demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Karnataka Health Minister K.Sudhakar visited the acid attack victim in the hospital and assured free treatment. He also announced that the government would provide her with a suitable job once she recovers. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani had also announced all the support from the government to the family of the acid attack victim.