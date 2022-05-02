STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Government nod for 60 industrial projects 

The Karnataka government approved 60 industrial projects worth Rs 2,465.94 crore that would generate employment  for over 8,575 people. 

Published: 02nd May 2022

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani

Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government approved 60 industrial projects worth Rs 2,465.94 crore that would generate employment for over 8,575 people. The 131st State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting chaired by Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Murugesh R Nirani on Saturday evening cleared the projects, according to a statement issued by the Industries Department.

The committee also approved 10 large and medium-size projects with an investment of more than Rs 50 crore. The projects worth Rs 1,522.33 are expected to provide employment to 3,190 people. Also, 49 new projects, each with an investment of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore, will generate employment opportunities for 5,385 people. Apart from that, one project worth Rs 5 crore investment was also approved. 

Among the projects cleared on Saturday are: Siddhasiri Souharada Sahakari Niyamit’s project with an investment of Rs 361.15 crore; Goodrich Aerospace Services Private Ltd’s Rs 255.45 crore project; and Rs 156.17 crore project by Shree Cement Ltd. 

Comments

