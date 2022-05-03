Honouring a hero: Martyred IFS officer’s jeep now a memorial

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a unique and rare tribute, Karnataka forest department officials have restored the jeep that was driven by martyred Indian Forest Service officer P Srinivas back into running condition and have turned it into a souvenir. This Srinivas’ official vehicle has been kept at the Kollegal forest department office, where a museum has also been created with photographs, letters, documents and write-ups of Srinivas. “This is the first such tribute to a martyred forest officer anywhere in India. We thought this was the best way to honour Srinivas, who was a Keerthi Chakra recipient in 1992. His jeep was lying abandoned at the Karnataka range forest office in Palar, bordering Tamil Nadu. We spent Rs 1.1 lakh to repair it and to restore it into running condition. We then put it up as the souvenir,” said MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary Director V Yedukondalu.

Srinivas, who was born on September 12, 1954, was beheaded by forest brigand Veerappan on November 10, 1991 at a hamlet 6 km away from Gopinatham, the birthplace of the brigand. A temple has also been erected in his honour at the place where he was slayed. The museum and restored jeep are to mark the 31st anniversary of Srinivas’ death.

The upright officer, who was the deputy conservator of forests, Chamarajanagar at that time, was the assistant commander in the Special Task Force, which was formed to capture Veerappan. He was asked to join the STF, which was also headed by an IPS officer, as he had worked closely on the case and knew the terrain well.

Retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests B K Singh, who had worked with the IFS officer, said Srinivas was a Gandhian and wanted to capture Veerappan without losing a single life and bullet. He had even gained the confidence of Veerappan’s brother Arjuna to make the notorious brigand surrender. But Arjuna betrayed Srinvas’ trust and told him Veerappan would surrender if he came alone. Srinivas was at MM Hills at that time. When he got Arjuna’s message, he rode his bike to Gopinatham and from there walked to Arakeam. Veerappan, who was lying in waiting, captured Srinivas, tortured and beheaded him. Till now, Srinivas’ head has not been found. Only his body which bore marks of Veerppan’s torture was recovered from the spot. Singh said protecting and showcasing the jeep used by Srinivas is a noble way of honouring him.