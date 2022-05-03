Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: CID starts probe of same in MSI Degree College Center also

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURGI: Crime Investigative Department (CID) which is probing in to the PSI recruitment scam has expanded its investigation by starting a probe in a similiar scam allegedly taken in MSI Degree College also.

Sources in the CID told The New Indian Express on the condition of anonymity that they have arrested an auditor Chandrakant Kulkarni on late Monday evening on the charges of helping one of the main accused RD Patil who is already in police custody.

Patil is said to have helped a candidate Prabhu who wrote exams at MSI Degree College of Kalaburagi coming under the limits of Station Bazar police station. The accused Chandrakant is the auditor of RD Patil.

During interrogation, it is reported that RD Patil has told investigators that he has helped a candidate Prabhu who wrote exams at MSI Degree College Centre. It is said that RD Patil has revealed the name of Sharanappa also stating that he too has helped in bringing the candidate Prabhu to him.

The CID sleuths who have arrested Chandrakant Kulkarni, were confident of arresting other two accused also today itself. In all 8 candidates who appeared for PSI Exams from MSI Degree College were selected in the exams. The CID will verify the documents of all the selected candidates who appeared for the exams through MSI Degree College.

It may be recalled here that the same team of CID comprising of CID Raghavendra Hegde, DSPs Shankar Gowda Patil and Prakash Rathod which probed in to PSI CET Scam took place at Jnana Jyoti Exam Center is probing the scam at MSI Degree College Center also. The CID team arrested 26 persons including 8 candidates in the probe of Jnana Jyoti Exam Center.