Cops probe find no suicide in Vijayanagara, family choked to death in sleep

The incident was reported at Mariyammanahalli village on April 8 and the police were investigating from all angles.

Published: 04th May 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:09 PM

The family members who died in freak mishap on April 8 in Mariyammanahalli of Vijayanagara district | Express

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

HOSAPETE: The police investigation into the death of four family members in Vijayanagara district, which took place on April 8, has found that the victims died in their sleep due to inhaling of carbon monoxide. The incident was reported at Mariyammanahalli village on April 8 and the police were investigating from all angles. There were also rumours that the act could have been suicide pact. But the police investigation has now proved that it was a tragic accident.

As per the report from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), fire broke out in the AC unit following a blast in the UPS leading to release of carbon monoxide through the air conditioner. The police said that as the family members were in deep sleep, they could have died before they could get to know or seek help.
Deceased Venkat Prashant (42), his wife Chandrakala (38), son Advik (16) and daughter Prerana (8) had come to their native village Mariyammanahalli to celebrate the annual temple festival.

After the tragedy, the fair in the village was called off. SP Arun K said that the tragedy occurred due to electric power fluctuation. “The UPS of the air-conditioner which is located on the ground floor caught fire following a burst. The victims were in deep sleep on the 1st floor of the house.

Suddenly along with the fire and smoke, carbon monoxide from the AC leaked into the room,” the officer said. ‘‘It’s the worst tragedy. An entire family was wiped out in the mishap. They had come to celebrate the festival but they never woke up on that day,” said a relative.

