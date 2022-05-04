Karnataka: Ministerial probables make a beeline for CM’s bada khana

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh’s remark on “big change”, there has been an undisguised rush from BJP legislators to make it to the cabinet when it is reshuffled, which is possibly the last one before the Assembly elections next year. From senior MLAs, like Thippanna, to the ‘controversial’ political secretary to the chief minister MP Renukacharya, the number of legislators seeking inclusion is large.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa’s statement that there will be a cabinet expansion soon only added to the excitement. So when Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Bengaluru, attended the luncheon at CM Basavaraj Bommai’s official residence, it was time to put up a show by these ministerial probables. Every one of these legislators wanted photographs and selfies with Shah.

The who’s who in the state, including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Union minister Sadananda Gowda, former CM Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar, party state chief Nalin Kateel and Ramesh Jarkiholi, who resigned and is seeking to make a comeback, were present. If the cabinet expansion happens, those who were pushed to the sidelines want to make it into the ministry. They were ignored to accommodate the 17 legislators from Congress and JDS who helped BJP form the government in 2018.

Political observers pointed out that since the luncheon happened at Bommai’s residence, there will be no leadership change. But there could be a major reshuffle as it could be read from Santhosh’s statement. Bommai might follow, with modifications, in the footsteps of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Gujarat CM Bhupinder Patel, who were allowed to completely overhaul their ministries.