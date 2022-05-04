STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recruitment scam: Father-son duo in net, paid Rs 50 lakh to clear PSI CET

Patil had helped Prabhu at the insistence of Kulkarni. Patil had received Rs 50 lakh in two instalments for helping Prabhu pass the exams held on October 3 last year.

The accused Prabhu shows police the place where he had hid the Bluetooth device 

By Ramkrishna Badseshi 
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the PSI CET scam, has widened the scope of investigation to MSI Degree College Center in the city after prime accused RD Patil named the trio during interrogation. Prabhu, a candidate, was arrested along with his father Sharanappa, and auditor Chandrakant Kulkarni. Kulkarni was nabbed late on Monday evening, while the father son duo were arrested on Tuesday.  

Patil had helped Prabhu at the insistence of Kulkarni. Patil had received Rs 50 lakh in two instalments for helping Prabhu pass the exams held on October 3 last year. Sharanappa had sold his land to arrange the money. Interestingly, a total eight candidates who wrote PSI CET at MSI Degree Center cleared the exam. The investigators have decided to verify the documents of all these candidates.

The Criminal Investigation Department team led by SP Raghavendra Hegde, including DySPs Shankar Gowda Patil and Prakash Rathod which probed the malpractice at Jnana Jyoti English Medium Schol Exam Center is also probing the allegation of malpractice at MSI Degree College Center.  In all, 26 including eight candidates have been arrested in the case so far.  

ACCUSED REVEALS HIS MODUS OPERANDI  
Prabhu, who was arrested on Tuesday by CID sleuths, revealed during a spot inspection at the MSI Degree College Exam Centre that on October 2, he took the Bluetooth device with him and hid it in a safe place. On the day of the exam, he used it, and showed police where he had hidden the device and the place where he wrote the exam. 

Two more held
Bengaluru: CID officials, probing the PSI scam have detained two more suspects including staff working at the police department. However, the investigation officials refused to share the details after a minister intervened in the probe on Monday. Mean-while, a text message on social media has gone viral. One of the accused Mamatesh had written in an A4 sheet and that some of the PSI aspirants have given money to senior officials in police department. A total of Rs 60 lakh from nine aspir-ants was received by the offic-ials, it was mentioned in the message.  

