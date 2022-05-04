Yatnal hints at change in leadership in Karnataka by May 10

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: On a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Karnataka amid buzz over possible changes in the state leadership, Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal sparked yet another controversy by saying that change of guard and Cabinet expansion were likely to happen by May 10.

He said the party high command will take a final call on the new CM soon after the return of PM Narendra Modi from his three-nation Europe tour. “BJP central leaders are likely to take a call in this regard owing to recent political developments in Karnataka,” he said.

“The PM will return to the country in two days. He will take a final call on the change in leadership and it is for the welfare of the state. The high command has already received a report on the political developments in the state. It has also chaired a high-power committee meeting to discuss the future of the State Government,” he claimed.