STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Yatnal hints at change in leadership in Karnataka by May 10

He said the party high command will take a final call on the new CM soon after the return of PM Narendra Modi from his three-nation Europe tour.

Published: 04th May 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: On a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Karnataka amid buzz over possible changes in the state leadership, Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal sparked yet another controversy by saying that change of guard and Cabinet expansion were likely to happen by May 10.

He said the party high command will take a final call on the new CM soon after the return of PM Narendra Modi from his three-nation Europe tour. “BJP central leaders are likely to take a call in this regard owing to recent political developments in Karnataka,” he said.

“The PM will return to the country in two days. He will take a final call on the change in leadership and it is for the welfare of the state. The high command has already received a  report on the political developments in the state. It has also chaired a high-power committee meeting to discuss the future of the State Government,” he claimed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Basanagouda Patil Yatnal
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp