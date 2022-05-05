After 10-hour grilling, CID arrests two police officers over Karnataka sub-inspector exam scam

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: After grilling the Deputy SP of Lingsugur in Raichur district Mallikarjun Sali and fingerprint wing police inspector of Kalaburgi district Anand Metre for over 10 hours on Wednesday and Thursday in connection with the PSI CET scam, CID sleuths arrested both on Thursday afternoon.

The government advocate of the 3rd JMFC Court Shivasharanappa told The New Indian Express that the CID produced both Sali and Metre before the judge and they were remanded to police custody for eight days.

This is the first time that CID sleuths have arrested a Deputy SP rank officer and police inspector in Kalaburagi for allegedly helping one of the main accused in the scam RD Patil who is already in CID custody for over seven days. Patil is facing charges of helping candidates writing the PSI CET (held in the month of October) using a Bluetooth device.

With the arrest of Sali and Metre, the number of arrests by the CID in connection with the scam has increased to 31. While 28 arrests (including of Sali and Metre) were made in connection with the scam at Jnana Jyoti English Medium Centre, the other three were made in connection with the scam which took place at MSI Degree College Centre.

It may be recalled that the DGP has suspended Deputy SP (fingerprints wing) RR Hosmani and a police inspector of the women's police station of Kalaburagi Dileep Sagar, while the Kalaburgi Police Commissioner suspended a constable Rudregowda on Wednesday over the same scam.

The CID is yet to question Hosamani and Dileep, sources said.