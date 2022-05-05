STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

'Chota Pakistan video': Karnataka CM to ask Mysuru SP to take action

Video that is said to have been shot on Eid, shows a large group of Muslim men, probably returning or standing on the road after offering prayers, can be heard shouting "Naara E Takbeer Allahu Akbar".

Published: 05th May 2022 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: With a video purportedly describing Kavalande in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district as "Chota Pakistan" going viral on social media and triggering outrage, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he will ask the Superintendent of Police there to look into the matter and take necessary action.

The video that is said to have been shot on Eid-Ul-Fitr, which was on Tuesday, shows a large group of Muslim men, probably returning or standing on the road side after offering prayers. They can be heard shouting "Naara E Takbeer Allahu Akbar", then police and some people can be seen asking the crowd to disperse.

Following this, the person recording the video can be heard saying, "Look at the gathering at our village", to which another person probably with him can be heard saying "Yeh bi Pakistan hain, Chota" (this is mini Pakistan).

Then, the person recording the video says "Kavalande bhole tho Chota Pakistan, theek hain" (Kavalande means mini Pakistan). "I will speak to the SP, to look into it and take action," Bommai told reporters here in response to a question about the incident.

Sharing the video, columnist and orator Chakravarty Sulibele, who is associated with YuvaBrigade and NamoBrigade, in a tweet on Wednesday said, "Muslims took a procession yesterday in a village Kaulande (Kavalande) of Mysuru.

Just listen the 'bhaijan' who shot the video says this is mini Pakistan!! Volcano erupting?"

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka Chota Pakistan
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp