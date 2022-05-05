STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DySP, inspector suspended for role in PSI recruitment scam

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Ravikumar suspended Rudragowda on charges of criminal negligence.

Published: 05th May 2022 05:52 AM

Candidates who wrote the PSI recruitment exam in October last year protest against the state government’s decision to conduct re-exam, in Bengaluru on Saturday | shriram bn

By Ramkrishna Badseshi 
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: DySP (Fingerprints) of Kalaburagi RR Hosmani,  Inspector of Women Police Station Dileep Sagar and police constable Rudragowda were suspended on Monday on charges of criminal negligence in the PSI recruitment scam. The office of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra confirmed the suspension. But top police officers in Kalaburagi said they are yet to receive the orders. 

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Ravikumar suspended Rudragowda on charges of criminal negligence. Hosmani, Dileep Sagar and constable Rudragowda were posted at Jnana Jyoti English Medium School, where exam malpractice is said to have taken place. The CID has arrested eight candidates and 18 others in connection with the scam. CID may take these police officers into custody and interrogate them, sources said. This is the first time that police officers of the rank of DySP and police inspector have been suspended in the scam. 

PSI recruitment scam Karnataka
