Ramanagara tussle could end in Vidhana Soudha

But in political terms, it appears to be a turf battle between two Vokkaliga heavyweights —KPCC president DK Shivakumar and challenger Ashwath— for Ramanagara.

Published: 05th May 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Assembly. (File Photo | EPS)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress had stepped up its demand that Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan be sacked for his involvement in the PSI recruitment scam, timing it so as to embarrass the party when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was visiting the state. Congress leaders staged a demonstration, alleging that there was evidence against Ashwath, and that his relatives had managed to clear the exam.
Just a couple of days ago, Shivakumar who had revealed Ashwath’s involvement in the scam, had stated that “People of Ramanagara are not man enough” — referring to himself and his brother, MP DK Suresh — to take up the challenge thrown by Ashwath. The latter had taken a swipe at the “DK brothers” in public in Ramanagara in January this year, where CM Basavaraj Bommai was present. Suresh had snatched the microphone from him.

The fact that the PSI scam is unspooling at a time when there is a buzz of Cabinet rejig, can impact Ashwath’s career. This will only serve to add to the myth that whoever challenges Shivakumar is finished politically -- former Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had challenged Shivakumar, and even wanted his portfolio and the same office.

Former DyCM K S Eshwarappa had also crossed swords with Shivakumar.  The minister has openly threatened Shivakumar, saying he will expose all the scams he is involved in. JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy has offered a new insight into the battle that someone from BJP is leaking information to the media.  There is also a war within the BJP for numero uno Vokkaliga position— CT Ravi, Shobha Karandlaje, R Ashoka are seniors, compared to Ashwath.  

