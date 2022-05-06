STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Approached by people offering Karnataka CM's post for Rs 2,500 crore, claims BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has claimed that he was approached by some people, offering the state CM's position, in exchange for Rs 2,500 crore.

Published: 06th May 2022 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BELAGAVI: Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has claimed that he was approached by some people, offering the state chief minister's position, in exchange for Rs 2,500 crore.

The former Union minister, however, did not name anyone, but only said there are such "fraud" companies.

"Understand one thing in politics, don't get spoiled, you will meet many thieves in politics stating that they will get a ticket, take you to Delhi, make you meet Sonia Gandhi, J P Nadda. They have done it to people like me. Some people had come to me from Delhi stating that they will make me Chief Minister and I should arrange Rs 2,500 crore," Yatnal said.

Speaking at an event here on Thursday, the BJP legislator said he asked the people who came to him whether they know how much Rs 2,500 crore was and "where to keep it, in a room or a godown".

ALSO READ: 'All of you speak at night' - Yatnal accuses Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy of 'adjustment politics'

Stating that there are fraudulent companies which claim that they would get a ticket, the Vijayapura City MLA said, "Being someone who had worked in (then Prime Minister Atal Bihari) Vajpayee's government, along with Advani, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley...I was told that I will be made the Chief Minister for which I should arrange Rs 2,500 crore."

They told me that they will take me to Nadda's residence and Amit Shah's house, he said, adding, "I was saying to someone that the (assembly) election is approaching and such people will come."

Reacting to Yatnal's claims, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar demanded that the matter should be taken seriously and debated at the national level.

He added that a case should be registered and it should be investigated.

