Karnataka govt covering up PSI recruitment scam: Siddaramaiah

Published: 06th May 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Accusing the State Government of trying to cover up the PSI recruitment scam, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah has demanded a judicial probe under the supervision of a High Court judge as the police will not be able to conduct an impartial inquiry against the government in power. He said the police have arrested touts involved in the scam and are yet to identify the kingpins behind what he called a Rs 300-crore recruitment scam.

Accusing police officers, politicians and the government of being involved in the scam, he lashed out at Home Minister Araga Jnane-ndra for denying any lapses in conducting examinations when his own partymen had called out the irregularities. Siddaram-aiah accused Araga of misleading the House by making “irresponsible statements” and demanded his resigna-tion.

Referring to two relatives of Higher Education Minister Dr CS Ashwath Narayan bagg-ing ranks in the final list, the former CM asked why did the police, who summoned the duo, allow them to go after questioning while all others were sent to judicial custody.   “If there is no fraud in PSI examination, why did the government transfer top police officers and annul the list?” he asked.  Siddaramaiah said both B S Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai did not get the people’s mandate but managed to occupy the top posts with money power.  

