Karnataka netas take time out to don greasepaint, face camera

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when Karnataka politics is gripped by high drama, made worse by politicians shooting from the lip, there is a different kind of shooting going on. A number of netas, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet ministers, are busy donning greasepaint before they take to the camera. The movies are due to be released in the next few months.

Karnataka’s netas and cinema have a strong connection -- there are many actors-turnedpoliticians, including sitting MLA BC Patil, Kumar Bangarappa, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh and others. Just a few months ago, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr Sudhakar had acted in a Kannada movie based on a young girl Tanuja, a NEET aspirant from Shivamogga. Yediyurappa and Sudhakar play their real-life roles, and help the girl achieve her goal. The movie is expected to be released in June. “We have completed shooting and by this month-end, we plan to release the trailer,” director Harish MD Halli said.

Garadi, a movie based on traditional pehelwans and starring Challenging Star Darshan, features two ministeractors from the Bommai cabinet — BC Patil and ST Somashekar. Patil, the producer of the movie and an actor himself, is facing the camera after a long time.

Cooperative Minister Somashekar, who is also Yeshwantpur MLA, told TNIE that after he learnt that a movie was being shot in his constituency, and Patil was also with the crew, he went across to pay a courtesy call. “Patil is playing Garadi Ranganna, a pehelwan’s role in the movie. When I went, I was offered the role of Ranganna (Patil)’s friend. Part of the shooting is over,” he said. Asked about his experience, Somashekar claimed that the camera is not new to politicians, as they face them every day. Only this time, it is with make-up. Interestingly, Somashekar said he had played small roles in a couple of movies 30 years ago. But none of the movies were released.

Opposition leaders are also trying their luck. Deputy Opposition Leader in the assembly UT Khader is also acting in a Kannada movie, ‘September 13’. The neta, who is on a pilgrimage to Mecca, plays the role of chief minister in the movie, to be released on May 23. Former nominated Anglo-Indian MLA Ivan Nigli is the producer