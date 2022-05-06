STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Miscreants allegedly break into church in Karnataka, place Hanuman portrait

The miscreants escaped with an electric meter, water pump, pipes and also documents related to the prayer center.

Published: 06th May 2022 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 01:30 AM

The miscreants illegally entered the church on May 1 at midnight and placed a portrait of Hanuman.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Kadaba police have registered a case after a priest of a prayer center lodged a complaint that miscreants broke open the door of a church and destroyed a cross and placed a saffron flag in Peradka.

In the complaint, priest Fr Jose Varghese of Assembly of God Peradka church that the miscreants illegally entered the centre on May 1 at midnight and also placed a portrait of Hanuman.

The miscreants also escaped with an electric meter, water pump, pipes and also documents related to the prayer center. 

The miscreants have been booked under 448, 295(a), 427, 379 of the Indian Penal Code.

