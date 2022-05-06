Nobody including the CM will interfere in CID's PSI CET investigation: Karnataka Home Minister

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Karnataka government is committed to taking the ongoing probe into PSI CET scam to the logical end to punish the accused in a befitting manner so that such scams do not occur in future, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra here on Friday.

Attending the passing out parade of 4th batch trainees of Karnataka State Reserve Police in Kalaburagi as the chief guest, the home minister said that the government has entrusted the CID with the task of investigating PSI CET scam and has asked them to take action on those who were found guilty, whoever they may be, without considering their political affiliation or status. Nobody including the chief minister will interfere in the investigation process of CID, he said. Minister Araga Jnanendra also said the government will appoint a special prosecutor to argue on behalf of CID in this case so that the guilty should get punishment.

To date, about 48 people were arrested by CID in Kalaburagi and in Bengaluru. A Deputy SP rank officer, a police inspector and a few constables were also arrested in this scam. "They have forgotten their oath which they took during their passing out parade in-front of National Flag and Police Flag, that is why they are now in police custody. Money will come and will go, but if a black mark is attached to our carrier, it will remain for long. The police should be committed to their duty," the minister said.

Later speaking with the press persons, Jnanedra alleged that Congress, especially the leader of opposition in the State Assembly, Siddaramaiah, is criticizing the CID since the leaders of the Congress Party were under their scanner and many more may face the heat of investigation. On Priyank Kharge, the home minister said that he speaks in press conferences in Kalaburagi and exhibits the evidence, which he feels are genuine, but when CID officials issue notice to him to appear before the CID and furnish the details, he avoids meeting them to protect Congress leaders who might get caught.