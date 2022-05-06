PSI recruitment scam: Bommai defends Ashwath, slams Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday came out in support of his Cabinet colleague Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, whom the Congress has accused of being involved in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. Bommai told the media that the CID is probing all documents and complaints related to the scam. “If people are found guilty, we will take action against them... an impartial probe is on,” he said, adding, “We have already arrested close to 25 people in connection with the case... we are not sparing anyone. Even officials involved in the scam have been suspended.”

He hit out at Congress leaders for making “baseless” allegations against Ashwath in connection with the scam and accused the opposition party of being involved in “hit and run” without any evidence. “The allegations against him (Ashwath) are baseless,” he thundered. He said during the Congress’ tenure there were several cases of question paper leak and exam malpractices in various exams, including PSI and PUC, but they never took any action. “We are investigating now... The Congress is living in fear as their own party leaders are involved in the PSI scam. Their true colours will be revealed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ministers ST Somashekar and Kota Shrinivas Poojary also slammed the Congress. Poojary accused KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramiah of making baseless allegations against Ashwath. “The Congress is unable to digest the fact that people cutting across sections, including Backward Classes, are supporting the BJP. The Congress leaders are disappointed as they failed to win the recent elections to five states and hence are targeting BJP ministers,” he added.

Minister Somashekar said Ashwath is working hard to strengthen the BJP in Ramanagara and the Congress leaders are making baseless allegations to defame him. “Earlier too, the DK brothers were against Ashwath Narayan. They even tried to assault him in public,” he said.

Meanwhile, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Shivamogga said that the corruption is rooted in the system. “...Because of Congress, money for jobs has been in practice. We are going to uproot it... and now Congress leaders are making baseless allegations against the minister to divert from the real issue,” he added.