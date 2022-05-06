Two PSI scam accused move Karnataka HC for quashing of case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two of the 22 accused candidates in the Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam have moved the Karnataka High Court for quashing of the case against them, claiming that they are innocent. The FIR was lodged at High Grounds Police Station. Rachana Hanmanth and Jagrut, accused no 17 and 1, respectively, have alleged that police are registering cases against petitioners who are innocent, and using it as a tool of extortion by taking advantage of vulnerable students who are generally timid.

The petitions state that the investigating officer had issued notice to 172 applicants, asking them to appear for investigation along with carbon copies and hall tickets, and they had accordingly appeared. Copies of the OMR sheets and carbon copies were sent for FSL, and prima facie, it was noticed that there were mismatches between OMR and carbon copies of 22 candidates.

The petitioners further stated that 22 candidates were called for investigation as they were unable to give an explanation on the mismatch between the OMR sheet and carbon copy, and the investigation officer registered an FIR against them. Though the tenor of the complaint did not disclose any cognisable offence against the petitioners, like cheating, forgery, etc, the complaint was registered falsely, projecting them as accused, the petitioners alleged. The matter came before the vacation bench of Justice S Vishwajith Shetty, which adjourned the same for compliance of objections.

