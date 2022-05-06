STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Video calling Kavalande village ‘Chota Pakistan’ goes viral, probe on

Meanwhile, Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has demanded stern action against the miscreants.

Published: 06th May 2022 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Flag

Pakistan Flag (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Amid several incidents of communal violence being reported from across the country, a video purportedly describing Kavalande, a village in Nanjangud taluk, as ‘Chota Pakistan’ has gone viral. The 40-second video, which has gone viral on social media, and tweeted by several pro-Hindu outfits expressing outrage, shows a group of Muslim men coming out from a masjid after offering prayers. In the video, a man can be heard saying, “Yeh bhi Paksistan hain... chota.”

Responding to this, the man recording the video replies, “Kavalande bhole tho Chota Pakistan, theek hain,” while a section of the crowd is seen raising slogans in the initial part of the video. When TNIE contacted Mysuru SP R Chethan, he said that the police are investigating the case and would register a complaint soon. “As of now we can’t tell much about it as it is still under investigation. We will reveal more details as soon as we gather more information,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik has demanded stern action against the miscreants. “The government should immediately arrest the miscreants. Else, we will launch ‘Kavalande Chalo’,” he told the media in Belagavi.

Comments

