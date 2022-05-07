Accused held for Dalit girl’s suicide in Dakshina Kannada

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada police have arrested the accused in a minor dalit girl’s death case in Kanyana in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The accused Shahul Hameed alias Kutta, a resident of Kaniyur Talekki was arrested at Alekki in Madanthyar Kukkala village in Belthangady taluk. The investigation was carried out under Bantwal division DySP Shivanshu Rajput and two teams were formed to nab the absconding accused. The accused was arrested on Thursday night.

The deceased, a Class 10 student from Kaniyuru in Kanyana village was found hanging at her house and the family had accused Hamid of abetting the suicide. The deceased’s father Sanjeeva said in his complaint, when he and his wife returned from work, they found her hanging. His daughter and the accused were said to be in a relationship. The girl’s family had opposed it. However, Kutta allegedly harassed the girl to leave her parents. He was booked under IPC section 305 and various sections of SC/ST Act.

