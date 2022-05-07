STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At Malpe beach, you can walk on sea now

Walking  over waves is possible now at Malpe beach as a floating bridge, the first in the state, has come up here.

Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat on the floating bridge at Malpe beach on Friday

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Walking over waves is possible now at Malpe beach as a floating bridge, the first in the state, has come up here. The 100-metre-long and 3-metre-wide bridge can be easily relocated as it is not a permanently attached structure. Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat inaugurated the bridge on Friday. At a time, 100 visitors will be allowed to walk on the bridge and 10 lifeguards will be deputed to provide security to tourists.

Each tourist will be allowed to stay on the bridge for 15 minutes. Bhat said the floating bridge will attract tourists as it gives the unique feeling of the movement of the sea under their feet. “A team from Hanuman Vittoba Bhajan Mandali took up this project and the priority has been given to the security of visitors,” he said.

Following recent tragedies at St Mary’s Island, Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao and other officials held a meeting and reviewed the security of the bridge. To avoid any tragedies, the government will buy two jet skis and station one each at St Mary’s Island and Malpe beach. They will patrol the area to avoid any tragedies, he said. Sudesh Shetty, leaseholder, Malpe beach, said the floating bridge has been introduced here as they are crowd pullers abroad.

The bridge has been put up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh and will be open from 9 am to 6 pm, he said. “Those above five years of age can pay Rs 100 and have the experience of the sea for 15 minutes. A boat will always be near the bridge and also 30 lifebuoy rings will be on the bridge,” Sudesh added.

