Cut down usage of plastic in forests, Bommai directs officials

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed forest officials to prepare an action plan in association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to study the side-effects of plastic on biodiversity in forests, and resolve them. He also directed officials to work towards reduction of plastic usage.

Bommai, who held a review meeting with forest officials, directed them to send the action plan to all district administrations, to be implemented within a time frame. The World Bank has allotted a big amount to reduce plastic usage, and officials should implement this effectively. The campaign to cut down plastic has to be given more publicity, and the public should also be involved in it. Stressing on sandalwood cultivation, Bommai said misuse of the sandalwood policy in Karnataka should be stopped.

The chief minister said that Rs 5 crore has been allotted for reserved forest under special grants. The government will also take measures to safeguard animals outside forest areas. This apart, Rs 100 crore will be set aside to construct barricades to avoid man-animal conflict. He directed officials to simplify the process of cutting trees on private land, and transporting them. However, he pointed out that the process should not be misused. Bommai also directed officials to control the timber market at Dandeli, develop Hidkal reservoir, the butterfly park and bird sanctuary at Belagavi.