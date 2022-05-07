STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Cut down usage of plastic in forests, Bommai directs officials

Bommai, who held a review meeting with forest officials, directed them to send the action plan to all district administrations, to be implemented within a time frame.

Published: 07th May 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai directed forest officials to prepare an action plan in association with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to study the side-effects of plastic on biodiversity in forests, and resolve them. He also directed officials to work towards reduction of plastic usage.

Bommai, who held a review meeting with forest officials, directed them to send the action plan to all district administrations, to be implemented within a time frame. The World Bank has allotted a big amount to reduce plastic usage, and officials should implement this effectively. The campaign to cut down plastic has to be given more publicity, and the public should also be involved in it. Stressing on sandalwood cultivation, Bommai said misuse of the sandalwood policy in Karnataka should be stopped.

The chief minister said that Rs 5 crore has been allotted for reserved forest under special grants. The government will also take measures to safeguard animals outside forest areas. This apart, Rs 100 crore will be set aside to construct barricades to avoid man-animal conflict. He directed officials to simplify the process of cutting trees on private land, and transporting them. However, he pointed out that the process should not be misused. Bommai also directed officials to control the timber market at Dandeli, develop Hidkal reservoir, the butterfly park and bird sanctuary at Belagavi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai plastic
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp