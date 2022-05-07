STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Delhi leaders sought Rs 2.5k crore to make me CM: Yatnal

Yatnal said he was stunned when he was asked to shell out Rs 2,500 crore to become a chief minister.

Published: 07th May 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Former Union minister Basangouda Patil Yatnal, the BJP MLA from Vijayapura, stirred yet another controversy by stating that he was asked to arrange Rs 2,500 crore to become a chief minister. He said some leaders from New Delhi met him and gave him the offer, Yatnal said while addressing a programme at Ramdurg on Friday. Warning people not to join politics and spoil their lives, he said, “There are many cheats in politics who will assure you that they will take you to New Delhi and introduce you to top leaders like Sonia Gandhi, JP Nadda, etc. Don’t fall into their trap.”

Yatnal said he was stunned when he was asked to shell out Rs 2,500 crore to become a chief minister. “I have worked as Union minister under a tall leader like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and was closely associated with leaders like LK Advani, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley. Despite knowing my profile, they asked me to arrange Rs 2,500 crore for the chief minister’s post,’’ he added.

Later, Yatnal hit out at former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, saying the latter did not induct him into the cabinet fearing that it would affect the prospects of his son Vijayendra. “I had told Yediyurappa then that I will not enter his chamber or go to Kaveri (the CM’s residence) till he remained chief minister. Later, Basavaraj Bommai asked me to meet him when he became the CM. In a closed-door discussion, Bommai admitted that he became CM only because of me (Yatnal),’’ he added. Yatnal said that though Bommai assured him of a cabinet berth, he refused, but demanded the release of Rs 10,000 crore to ensure enough water supply to the Vijayapura region. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basangouda Patil Yatnal BJP
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp