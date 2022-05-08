STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OBCs lagging in Karnataka local bodies: Panel to study

The state government on Saturday formed an independent commission headed by Justice Dr K Bhakthavatsala, former judge of Karnataka High Court,

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Saturday formed an independent commission headed by Justice Dr K Bhakthavatsala, former judge of Karnataka High Court, to study as to why backward classes were lagging behind politically in Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies, and submit a report. Former IAS officer CR Chikkamath will be a member of the commission.

According to an order issued by the Backward Classes Welfare Department on Saturday, the decision to form the Commission came following deliberations at all-party meetings chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on March 23 and 31, 2022, respectively. It has been stated in the order that the Supreme Court in 2010 directed the states to constitute an independent commission to study the issue of lack of political representation of backward classes in local bodies.

