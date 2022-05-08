STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PSI recruitment scam: CID asks accused to recall answers to paper orally

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials probing the PSI-CET scam have used a rather unusual way of interrogating the accused.

Published: 08th May 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Candidates who wrote the PSI recruitment exam in October last year protest against the state government’s decision to conduct re-exam, in Bengaluru on Saturday | shriram bn

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials probing the PSI-CET scam have used a rather unusual way of interrogating the accused. According to a senior officer from the CID, some of the accused who were on the toppers’ list, were asked to answer some of the questions from the PSICET orally and none of the accused gave the right answer even to a single question.

The officials video-recorded the interrogation as part of the investigation to prove that those who have been arrested so far were involved in the scam and based on their statements the movements of other accused who helped them during exams were being tracked, he said.

A day after their arrest, some accused had revealed that they used Bluetooth devices while writing the exam. However, the official said that it was too early to conclude that the the aspirants gave money to ministers or higher officials directly, adding that the gadgets used by the accused were being examined closely. The involvement of middlemen was also being probed. “We have also obtained CCTV footage from the examination centres to track the movements of the officials and evaluators who allegedly leaked the question paper two hours before the exams”, the official added.

