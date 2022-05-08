PSI recruitment scam: DySP remanded to CID custody for seven days

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: A local court here on Saturday remanded a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officer, arrested in the PSI-CET scam, to CID custody for seven days. The accused, Vaijinath Revoor, who was remanded to CID custody by the 3rd Additional JMFC Court of Kalaburagi, was serving as the Assistant Commandant of KSRP in Kalaburagi.

The CID sleuths who took Revoor into their custody on Friday evening, produced him before the JMFC court on Saturday. With the arrest of Revoor, it has become clear that the Government Polytechnic of Kalaburagi, which was also the exam centre of PSI-CET has come under the scanner of CID probe.

It is the third exam centre of PSI-CET coming under the CID probe after Jnana Jyoti English Medium School and MSI Degree College. Revoor was posted as the custodian of Government Polytechnic Exam Centre for PSI-CET and he allegedly allowed the room supervisors to submit the OMR sheets after 35 minutes of the exams, though it is mandatory on the part of room supervisors to submit the answer papers immediately to the centre’s custodian.

This allegedly led to manipulation of answer sheets. Revoor is the second DySP rank officer who is in CID custody, the first being Lingsugur DySP in Raichur district Mallikarjun Sali. Meanwhile, the government has suspended Sali and Police Inspector of Finger Print Bureau of Kalaburagi Anand Metre from service with immediate effect from Friday on charges of dereliction of duty, negligence and irresponsibility. The CID has already arrested Sali and Metre who are in their custody. The government has also suspended DySP of Finger Print Bureau of Kalaburagi and Police Inspector of Women Police Station of Kalaburagi Dileep Sagar.