Six lakh hectares deemed Karnataka forest land ‘declassified’

BENGALURU/UDUPI: The state government has ‘declassified’ over six lakh hectares of deemed forest land, leaving only 3.30 lakh hectares of such land in the state. Following a cabinet decision in 2014, the government on May 5 this year issued a government order, declassifying the forest land.

Forest Minister Umesh Katti told reporters in Udupi that there was a long-pending demand from many dwellers and farmers to declassify the land which was classified as deemed forest as per a 1996 Supreme Court order. “Farmers and dwellers from across the state will now get title deeds of their land,” he said.

“The discussion about classification of deemed forest land has been happening since the time SM Krishna was the chief minister. Now, finally the declassification has happened and 6,64,000 hectares will go to the revenue department. Farmers who have developed arecanut, coconut or cashew plantations and dwellers who built their houses can get title deeds now,” he added.

Katti said forest department officials had submitted an erroneous affidavit to the Supreme Court earlier. But the classified forest area had included farming land and dwelling areas. Proper classification has been done now, he said. As per the GO, a copy of which was given to the media by the minister’s of fice, 3,30,186.93 hectares of land is deemed forest land of the total 46,32,615 hectares of forest land.

It was listed in the affidavit by the forest department, comprising protected and deemed forest. Explaining the GO and ground reality, a forest department official said, “The cabinet in 2014 had accepted and approved 3.30 lakh ha as deemed forest land. This means that as per the initial affidavit of 1997, of the 10.11 lakh ha, after correcting all anomalies, 3.30 lakh ha is deemed forest.”

Utilising non-forest land could affect soil

“But it does not mean that the remaining 6.81 lakh ha (which is 67 per cent) can be utilised. Also, 6.64 lakh ha cannot be declassified as it was never classified as forest land. This is because it includes already listed forest areas and revenue pockets. The land actually available with the government is 1.10 lakh ha. The land cannot be immediately handed over as the affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court is still not cleared,” the official said.

Another forest official said that utilising the entire available nonforest land for commercial purposes will only have an adverse effect on the soil and green cover. “With urbanisation close to forest areas in Madikeri, Shivamogga and other areas, one is already seeing its impact like landslides, soil erosion and flooding. More events will happen if defined, eco-sensitive and buffer zones are not maintained.

So far, these areas were protected because they were assumed to be deemed forest,” the official said. Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat said that those who had applied to regularise their houses by applying through section 94C of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act can now get title deeds.