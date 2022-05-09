Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Kingpin in judicial custody, asks media to show his good works

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The police produced the PSI-CET scam kingpin RD Patil before the court which remanded him in judicial custody after his police custody (CID custody) ended on Sunday in connection with the alleged exam malpractice and manipulation of OMR sheets at Jnana Jyoti English Medium School Centre.

When Patil was being escorted out of the CID office to be produced before the court, he noticed media persons whom he requested to show the good works he has done for the people. According to sources, Patil’s interrogation with regard to the malpractice and manipulation of OMR sheets at Jnana Jyoti English Medium School under the limits of Chowk Police Station has concluded.

The CID sleuths may ask the court to remand him to their custody with regard to the scam at MSI Degree College under the limits of Bazar police station where he is also an accused along with auditor Chandrakant Kulkarni, candidate Prabhu and his father Sharanappa.

Meanwhile, the sleuths took another accused in the scam, Divya Hagaragi, the secretary of Jnana Jyoti English Medium School Centre, to her residence and school for a spot visit on Sunday. She has been accused of helping the candidates commit malpractice at Jnana Jyoti English Medium School centre.

It may be recalled here that the Police Commissioner of Kalaburagi had issued a press note on Saturday stating that 11 police personnel, including 2 PSIs (Srishialamma, Najma Sultan), 2 ASIs (Shashikumar and Lata), 4 head constables (Parubai, Jaibhim, Sharanabasappa and Damodhar) and 3 constables (Pradeep, Rajashre and Rudregowda), were suspended on the charges of dereliction in duties, negligence and irresponsibility with regard to PSI CET held at Jnana Jyoti English Medium School and MSI Degree College examination centres.

In judicial custody, accused got salary

KALABURGI: One of the accused in the PSI CET scam Manjunath Melakundi, who is in CID custody at present, was reportedly getting his salary during his days in judicial custody for another scam. He was arrested on December 20, 2021 for allegedly helping candid­ates who appeared for CET of Junior Engineers Post in PWD held on December 14.

He was in judicial custody for 17 days. At that time, he had withheld information from the police that he was an irrigation department staff. Sources said he is an Assistant Engineer in the Irrigation Department.