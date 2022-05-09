STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka PSI recruitment scam: Kingpin in judicial custody, asks media to show his good works

When Patil was being escorted out of the CID office to be produced before the court, he noticed media persons whom he requested to show the good works he has done for the people.

Published: 09th May 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Prime accused in the PSI CET scam Divya Hagaragi being taken by CID sleuths to her residence and Jnana Jyoti English Medium School for a spot visit

Prime accused in the PSI CET scam Divya Hagaragi being taken by CID sleuths to her residence and Jnana Jyoti English Medium School for a spot visit. (Photo| EPS)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI:  The police produced the PSI-CET scam kingpin RD Patil before the court which remanded him in judicial custody after his police custody (CID custody) ended on Sunday in connection with the alleged exam malpractice and manipulation of OMR sheets at Jnana Jyoti English Medium School Centre.

When Patil was being escorted out of the CID office to be produced before the court, he noticed media persons whom he requested to show the good works he has done for the people. According to sources, Patil’s interrogation with regard to the malpractice and manipulation of OMR sheets at Jnana Jyoti English Medium School under the limits of Chowk Police Station has concluded. 

The CID sleuths may ask the court to remand him to their custody with regard to the scam at MSI Degree College under the limits of Bazar police station where he is also an accused along with auditor Chandrakant Kulkarni, candidate Prabhu and his father Sharanappa.

Meanwhile, the sleuths took another accused in the scam, Divya Hagaragi, the secretary of Jnana Jyoti English Medium School Centre, to her residence and school for a spot visit on Sunday. She has been accused of helping the candidates commit malpractice at Jnana Jyoti English Medium School centre.

It may be recalled here that the Police Commissioner of Kalaburagi had issued a press note on Saturday stating that 11 police personnel, including 2 PSIs (Srishialamma, Najma Sultan), 2 ASIs (Shashikumar and Lata), 4 head constables (Parubai, Jaibhim, Sharanabasappa and Damodhar) and 3 constables (Pradeep, Rajashre and Rudregowda), were suspended on the charges of dereliction in duties, negligence and irresponsibility with regard to PSI CET held at Jnana Jyoti English Medium School and MSI Degree College examination centres.

In judicial custody, accused got salary

KALABURGI: One of the accused in the PSI CET scam Manjunath Melakundi, who is in CID custody at present, was reportedly getting his salary during his days in judicial custody for another scam. He was arrested on December 20, 2021 for allegedly helping candid­ates who appeared for CET of Junior Engineers Post in PWD held on December 14.

He was in judicial custody for 17 days. At that time, he had withheld information from the police that he was an irrigation department staff. Sources said he is an Assistant Engineer in the Irrigation Department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka PSI recruitment scam PSI recruitment scam RD Patil Jnana Jyoti English Medium School Centre
India Matters
Srikanth and Anuradha
Chennai double murder: 1000 sovereign gold jewellery, 50 kgs worth silver articles recovered
For representational purposes
Rude shock for cops in Telangana as youth makes SOS call, demands beer when they arrive
A view of Parappana Agrahara prison. (Photo| Pushkar V, EPS)
It’s far from roses to be a woman,and pregnant at Bengaluru Central Prison
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Amid spate of mishaps, DGCA conducts night checks of aircraft to ensure airworthiness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp