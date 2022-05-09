STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka's first floating bridge in Malpe beach gets partially dismantled

The bridge was inaugurated by Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat on Friday.

Published: 09th May 2022 12:18 PM

Partially dismantled floating bridge on Malpe| Express

By Express News Service

The suspension of the operation of Karnataka's first floating bridge in Malpe beach after it partially got dismantled on Sunday due to cyclonic weather, has now raised the question of safety aspects. Though leaseholder - Sudesh Shetty said it was dismantled to avoid damage to the bridge after cyclonic weather on Sunday, people, netizens have been expressing their worries over its vulnerability. The bridge was inaugurated by Udupi MLA K Raghupathi Bhat on Friday.

The pieces of the floating bridge were seen scattered in the sea water floating in the viral video. It is to be seen how the concerned will restore the bridge, and promise to tourists that it is safe in future.

Sudesh Shetty said that floating bridge was suspended from operation on Sunday around 3 pm after the cyclonic weather and there was no any casualties as rumour is being spread in the social media.

''We have kept all water sports activities suspended from 3 pm on Sunday till Tuesday due to the instructions from the district administration because of cyclonic weather. Boats to St Mary's Island will also not operate. Floating bridge is under maintainance work now, he said. After the cyclonic weather goes, water sports activities will be resumed and floating bridge will be also put to use, he said.
 

