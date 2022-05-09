Tata Power Renewable Energy sets up vocational training centre in Karnataka

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Thirumani hobli in Pavagada taluk, which is home to Asia's largest Solar Park, has now witnessed the launch of a new project 'Roshni', which aims at training unemployed youth of the region. Five years ago, local farmers had given up their lands to the Solar Park and many companies established renewable energy plants to generate electricity.

'Roshni' is the initiative of Tata Power Renewable Energy. In collaboration with Siddhartha Construction Company, it has opened a Vocational Skill Development Centre at Thirumani, as part of the CSR of TPREL-TATA POWER, run by Lok Bharathi Education Society, under the aegis of the National Skill Development Corporation. The training offered include tailoring, handicraft design and cellphone repair.

Nani from Siddhartha Construction Company, who inaugurated the vocational training centre, said he was hopeful that the issue of unemployment in the region will be addressed. Initially, the centre focussed on training women in sewing and embroidery in 45 days.

The women who complete the training are given sewing machines and a certificate. In the coming years, Tata Power plans to start other courses such as computer hardware and networking for the unemployed men.