Bommai off to Delhi today, likely to meet top brass

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai scheduled to visit New Delhi on Tuesday, speculation is once again rife over the cabinet rejig as his visit comes in the backdrop of postponing last Thursday’s cabinet meeting by a week. According to sources, he is likely to seek the appointment of the party high command, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda, among others.

But this time, whether he returns with a list of new faces to be inducted into the cabinet and veterans to be dropped, is the billion-dollar question. Bommai, who has been holding a series of meetings of various departments on his budget implementation, will be calling on central leaders to showcase that his priority is development, and impress them so as to get funds released.

On Tuesday evening, the CM will interact with ambassadors of various countries to showcase Invest Karnataka 2022 - Global Investors’ Meet (GIM). In fact, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani is already in New Delhi and has started his interaction with the foreign delegates. On Monday, he met Chang Jae-bok, Ambassador, Republic of Korea, at the Korean embassy in New Delhi, and invited investors to participate in GIM, to be held in Bengaluru from November 2 to 4. Bommai’s return journey on Wednesday is open-ended, and he could expect the appointment of the party high command.