STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai off to Delhi today, likely to meet top brass

CM may seek appointment with Modi and Union Home Minister Shah

Published: 10th May 2022 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai scheduled to visit New Delhi on Tuesday, speculation is once again rife over the cabinet rejig as his visit comes in the backdrop of postponing last Thursday’s cabinet meeting by a week. According to sources, he is likely to seek the appointment of the party high command, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda, among others.

But this time, whether he returns with a list of new faces to be inducted into the cabinet and veterans to be dropped, is the billion-dollar question. Bommai, who has been holding a series of meetings of various departments on his budget implementation, will be calling on central leaders to showcase that his priority is development, and impress them so as to get funds released.

On Tuesday evening, the CM will interact with ambassadors of various countries to showcase Invest Karnataka 2022 - Global Investors’ Meet (GIM). In fact, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani is already in New Delhi and has started his interaction with the foreign delegates. On Monday, he met Chang Jae-bok, Ambassador, Republic of Korea, at the Korean embassy in New Delhi, and invited investors to participate in GIM, to be held in Bengaluru from November 2 to 4. Bommai’s return journey on Wednesday is open-ended, and he could expect the appointment of the party high command.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp