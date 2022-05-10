STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy wants Sri Ram Sene chief arrested over loudspeaker row

JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded stringent action and immediate arrest of Pramod Muthalik.

Published: 10th May 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Criticizing Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik for his drive against loudspeakers in mosques, JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded stringent action and immediate arrest of Muthalik.

Speaking to the reporters on Monday, Kumaraswamy said, "If the government fails to take action against such people like Muthalik, they will destroy the harmony and peace of our State. The government should not entertain such people and it should act before the issue goes out of hands."

"The government should permit loudspeakers as per the norms of the Supreme Court. I feel that playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers will not help to save Hindutva. I recite Hanuman Chalisa everyday at my home and whenever there are health and other issues. These organisations will create nuisance in the society and destroy innocent lives. The government should consider it seriously and arrest Muthalik at the earliest," he said.

"Instead of carrying out such drives, there is a necessity to raise voice against the government for high inflation and soaring fuel prices. The farmers are yet to get the crop insurance of the previous year. The common people are already suffering, and the organisations should not play with their lives," appealed the former Chief Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy Sri Ram Sene Pramod Muthalik
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp