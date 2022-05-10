Ex-Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy wants Sri Ram Sene chief arrested over loudspeaker row

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: Criticizing Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik for his drive against loudspeakers in mosques, JDS leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy demanded stringent action and immediate arrest of Muthalik.

Speaking to the reporters on Monday, Kumaraswamy said, "If the government fails to take action against such people like Muthalik, they will destroy the harmony and peace of our State. The government should not entertain such people and it should act before the issue goes out of hands."

"The government should permit loudspeakers as per the norms of the Supreme Court. I feel that playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers will not help to save Hindutva. I recite Hanuman Chalisa everyday at my home and whenever there are health and other issues. These organisations will create nuisance in the society and destroy innocent lives. The government should consider it seriously and arrest Muthalik at the earliest," he said.

"Instead of carrying out such drives, there is a necessity to raise voice against the government for high inflation and soaring fuel prices. The farmers are yet to get the crop insurance of the previous year. The common people are already suffering, and the organisations should not play with their lives," appealed the former Chief Minister.