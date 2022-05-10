GP ex-prez, prez, their sons in net  

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths have arrested four persons including the president and former president of Gram Panchayat in Channarayapatna taluk in connection with the PSI scam on Monday. The five-member team has also arrested two candidates and their fathers after interrogating them for half an hour.

Venkatesh, a candidate, is son of Chandrashekar and another candidate Venugopal, is the son of Keshavamurthy. Chandrashekar was a former Gram Panchayat president while Keshavamurthy is the president of Bekka Gram Panchayat in Channaryapatna taluk. Sleuths have also quizzed Shashidar, former president of Channarayapatna town panchayat in this regard.

Two more persons including Narayanappa of Channarayapatna who allegedly played the roles of mediators have been summoned. Shravanabelagola MLA CN Bala­krishna welcomed the probe into the scam. Sources said CID has got vital clues from candidates who were arrested and they had reportedly invested over 80 lakh through middle­men.