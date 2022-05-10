'I am being targeted': Karnataka IPS officer Dr P Ravindranath to resign for fourth time

Manju Shettar and Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Expressing displeasure over his recent transfer to the training wing of the Karnataka state police, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr P Ravindranath on Monday said he will tender his resignation on Tuesday.

After handing over charge to Addl DGP Arun Chakravarthy at Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), Ravindranath walked from his office on Palace Road to the office of the state police chief on Nrupathunga Road to meet state police chief Praveen Sood.

Ravindranath confirmed to The New Indian Express that he will resign on Tuesday morning after meeting Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar. The 1989-batch officer is known for resigning and later withdrawing his resignation letters. He had tendered his resignation in 2008, 2014 and 2020.

The DGP said that he is being targeted by a 'few individuals' who are influencing the government. "I am not against the government. The transfer is not on my request or in the interest of the public. It is a clear case of conspiracy and I have decided to resign," he added.

'I recently named couple of influential people'

Ravindranath said he demands justice and will take further decisions. "Recently, I had revealed the names of a couple of influential people during a press meet. Notices were issued to them to appear before the officer in the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement (DCRE), where I have worked for about one-and-a-half years. Soon after that press meet, I was targeted and the government decided to transfer me by violating norms," he added.

He expressed willingness to work at DCRE for some more days as he wants to give justice to the genuine SC/ST community. "I wanted to initiate action against those individuals who have taken fake certificates to obtain government jobs through the SC/ST quota. I have been working sincerely and without bias," he added.

Ravindranath, while serving as ADGP, had tendered his resignation to the then Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar through the state police chief Praveen Sood on October 28, 2020. He had then accused a ‘few individuals' of harassing him.

The officer was unhappy over the promotion of two other IPS officers to the post of director general of police when his name was second in seniority. He later withdrew the resignation after meeting then CM BS Yediyurappa.

