You’re on my radar, CM warns ZP CEOs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday warned the officials that any delay in implementing the programmes announced in the budget will not be tolerated. “You are on my radar and I am watching all of you,” the CM told the Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats during a review meeting regarding the implementation of the programmes.

The CM informed the officers to serve the poor and the weaker sections and contribute to building a ‘New India’ by building a ‘New Karnataka’. The officers must restore public faith in the system by implementing the welfare programmes announced by the government, he said. The government’s programmes must reach the doors of the common people, and they should not be made to run from pillar to post to get those services, he said.

CM Basavaraj Bommai holds a meeting

with ZP CEOs at Vidhana Soudha

Selection of beneficiaries for housing and other welfare programmes in the districts should be completed without any delay and all the programmes and projects should be implemented in a time-bound manner, he said. The officers were directed to formulate programmes to eradicate malnutrition and take up the construction of 7,000 classrooms on a priority basis. The CEOs were directed to ensure that the programmes for the upgradation of 100 Primary Health Centres, construction of 100 student hostels, the opening of Namma Clinics in cities, Mukhyamantri Arogya Vahini and other programmes are implemented quickly.

The officers were also directed to complete Jal Jeevan Mission by 2023 and all the files pending before the Chief Engineers should be cleared within a week. The CM directed the officials to ensure there is no delay in paying wages for MGNREGA workers. On high rate of cesarean section surgeries in some districts, Bommai asked the officials to find out reasons. The Infant Mortality Rate in the State is 23 per 1,000 births and measures should be taken to find out the reasons and reduce this rate, he said.