Congress' 'Na Nayaki' drive to woo women voters in Karnataka ahead of 2023 elections

In Karnataka, transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, who is associated with the Karnataka Congress, has been made state convener for the campaign 'Na Nayaki', to reach out to women.

Published: 11th May 2022 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakthi Hoon' campaign by the Congress to woo women voters during the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Karnataka Congress is taking a cue and is set to launch 'Na Nayaki' (I am a Leader) in the last week of May. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is expected to take part in one of the outreach programmes.

In December 2021, the campaign in Uttar Pradesh was led by Priyanka Gandhi. In Karnataka, transgender activist Akkai Padmashali, who is associated with the Karnataka Congress, has been made state convener for the campaign 'Na Nayaki', to reach out to women. The campaign will target the 3 crore-plus female population in Karnataka, which forms a big chunk of voters and can play a major role in the assembly elections.

Akkai told The New Indian Express, "Through this campaign, we are making an attempt to reach women from all sectors, right from the panchayat level -- farmer leaders, Dalit leaders, panchayat members, religious leaders, Asha workers and many more. We will organise the campaign in each constituency, we will interact with women from these regions them learn what they need, their demands and challenges. This is an attempt to get their voice in our manifesto."

The campaign will be held at two to four places at a time, where local MLAs, MLCs and other leaders will take part. "We are hoping to complete this exercise in the next four months. We will reach out to women in all 224 assembly seats," she said.

The campaign will be launched by KPCC President DK Shivakumar in the third week of May, and Priyanka Gandhi is expected to take part in one of these campaigns. 

