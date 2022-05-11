Excise Deputy Commissioner in Karnataka arrested while accepting bribe

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: In the biggest raid, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday successfully trapped Excise department deputy commissioner Nagashayana when he was accepting bribe for renewal of the bar license at his office.

Based on the complaint lodged by former ZP member and owner of the Durgada Siri hotel Babu Reddy, ACB officials conducted the raid and arrested Nagashayana when he was accepting a bribe of Rs 2.28 lakh out of Rs 3.28 lakh which was demanded for renewal of the Bar license.

Davangere ACB DySP Manjunath and team conducted the raid and arrested Nagashayana. Later Nagashayana was produced before the court which sent him to 15 days judicial custody. ACB police are investigating the incident.