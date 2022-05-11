Karnataka: Younger brother of PSI scam suspect dies by suicide 

B R Udaya Kumar By

Express News Service

HOLENARASIPUR: The elder brother of a youth arrested by the CID sleuths recently in connection with the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Common Entrance Test (CET) scam died by suicide at his residence in Holenarasipur town on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as R Vasu (36).

Vasu lived with his wife Pallavi and two children in a rented house.

According to the Town Police, Vasu was working as a contractual D group employee in the taluk hospital in Holenarasipur. However, due to some serious negligence from his side, he was dismissed from service recently.

Since then he hit the bottle in a big way.

Against this backdrop, he was found dead hanging in a room inside his house.

His wife Pallavi returned from the garment factory where she works and found her husband dead. She immediately informed the police.

Vasu's younger brother Manu Kumar was arrested in connection with the PSI scam.

Vasu's mother Shivamma denied that her elder son's death has something to do with the arrest of Manu Kumar.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: Ex-BJP leader's husband held in connection with sub-inspector entrance test scam

She said Manu Kumar was good at studies and was confident about getting a PSI post.

"We have only one-acre dry land and how can we pay a huge sum for the PSI selection," she asked.

She also said that her two sons were not on good terms and they were living separately.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).