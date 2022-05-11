STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'No meeting with minister Ashwath Narayan': MB Patil denies Karnataka Congress chief's allegation

State Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday alleged that state Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had met the Congress MLA seeking 'protection' against raising issues.

Karnataka Home Minister M B Patil

Karnataka Home Minister Mallanagouda B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While state Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday alleged that state Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan had met Congress MLA and campaign committee chief Mallanagouda Basanagouda Patil, seeking 'protection' against raising issues involving him on a public platform. However, both Patil and Ashwath Narayan rubbished the charge, saying there was no truth in it.

It may be recalled that Shivakumar had stated that, "Ashwath Narayan met MB Patil seeking protection that the Congress should not do anything against him. But they said it was a private meeting, since he (Patil) runs educational institutions. Patil said he went there (to meet Narayan) for advice." However, Patil brushed aside the charge made by his party's state chief.

"I did not meet Ashwath Narayan in the recent past. There is no question of him coming to my house," Patil said. Meanwhile, CM asked about Narayan meeting MB Patil, said he has no knowledge about any such meeting. "There is no need to give too much importance," he said.

ACCUSED THREW MOBILE INTO RIVER, DIVERS ON HUNT

KALABURAGI: The efforts of CID sleuths to trace the mobile phone and other devices like Bluetooth from one of the main accused in PSI CET scam Manjunath Melakundi on Monday and Tuesday failed to yield any results.

Sources said he had thrown his mobile in the Amarja river before absconding. Divers were brought in to search for the phone on Monday.

